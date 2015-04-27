Update: Mylan formally rebuffs Teva’s unsolicited takeover bid

As was widely expected given previous comments, Netherlands-incorporated generics firm Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has formally rejected the unsolicited $40.1 billion, or $82 per share, 50% each in cash and stock, from Israel-based larger rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) that was announced earlier this month.
Following the announcement, Mylan’s shares dropped 45 to $73.09, while Teva's stock was down 3% to $24.65 in early trading this morning.
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