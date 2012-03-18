Mylan gets OK for generic Crestor in Canada; Rottapharm deal looks dead

The Canadian subsidiary of US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has received approval from Health Canada for Mylan-Rosuvastatin Calcium Tablets, 5mg, 10mg, 20mg and 40mg, a generic version of cholesterol lowerer Crestor from Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca.

According to IMS Health data quoted by Mylan, rosuvastatin in the doses mention above had Canadian sales of around $742 million for the 12 months ending December 31, 2011.