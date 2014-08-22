Mylan launches first generic Klor-Con extended-release tablets

US generic drugs major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) said today that it has launched potassium chloride extended-release tablets USP, 8 mEq (600mg) and 10 mEq (750mg), which is the generic version of US specialty pharmaceutical firm Upsher-Smith's Klor-Con.

Mylan received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for this product, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with hypokalemia, with or without metabolic alkalosis; in digitalis intoxication; and in patients with hypokalemic familial periodic paralysis. Mylan has begun shipping this product.

Potassium chloride extended-release tablets USP in the stated dosages had US sales of around $135.05 million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2014, according to IMS Health quoted by Mylan.