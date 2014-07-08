Mylan launches generic Micardis in USA

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has launched Telmisartan Tablets USP, 20mg, 40mg and 80mg, the generic version of family-owned German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim's Micardis tablets.
Mylan received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product, which is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.
US sales of telmisartan in the previously mentioned dosages were around $259.2 million for the 12 months ending March 31, 2014, according to IMS Health quoted by Mylan.
