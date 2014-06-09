Mylan launches generic Paraplatin Injection in USA

US generics major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has launched carboplatin injection, 50mg/5ml, in multi-dose vials, which is the generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) Paraplatin injection, in the USA.

Mylan received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product, which is indicated for the initial treatment of advanced ovarian carcinoma in established combination with other approved chemotherapeutic agents. Mylan also received final approval for carboplatin injection, 150mg/15ml, 450mg/45ml, 600mg/60ml, in multi-dose vials, and intends to launch these presentations subsequently.

Carboplatin injection, in the named dosages, had US sales of around $30.4 million for the 12 months ending March 31, 2014, according to IMS Health quoted by Mylan. This launch bolsters Mylan's growing portfolio of cancer treatment and supportive care products, the company said.