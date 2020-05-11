Mylan mainly unscathed by pandemic disruption so far

Like diabetes specialist Novo Nordisk (NOVN: VX), generics firm Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) was on the receiving end of COVID-19-related stockpiling revenues in the first quarter of 2020
And like a growing number of drugmakers, the company was able to confirm revenue guidance in its latest financial results statement, despite the pandemic.
One thing which has been affected, however, is the company’s pending merger with Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) generics business, Upjohn. The deal is now expected to complete a little later than previously planned, in the second half of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze