Mylan mainly unscathed by pandemic disruption so far

Like diabetes specialist Novo Nordisk (NOVN: VX), generics firm Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) was on the receiving end of COVID-19-related stockpiling revenues in the first quarter of 2020

And like a growing number of drugmakers, the company was able to confirm revenue guidance in its latest financial results statement, despite the pandemic.

One thing which has been affected, however, is the company’s pending merger with Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) generics business, Upjohn. The deal is now expected to complete a little later than previously planned, in the second half of the year.