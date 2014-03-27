Mylan prevails in breach of contract case against GlaxoSmithKline

US generics major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) reveals that, after a trial in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Mylan in its breach of contract law suit against UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) relating to paroxetine hydrochloride extended-release tablets, the latter’s once blockbuster antidepressant Paxil.
The jury decided that GSK owes Mylan $106.7 million in damages. Mylan said it is pleased with the jury verdict and intends to seek additional relief to further protect its rights.
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