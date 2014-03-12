Mylan pushes further into India, introducing critical care segment

US generics major Mylan (NYSE: MYL) says its Indian subsidiary has launched a Critical Care segment in India. The new segment focuses on anti-fungal, antibiotics and anti-coagulant therapies.
AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B), a leading anti-fungal, is one of the first critical care products Mylan is offering. Critical care is a leading therapeutic category in India, with $2.6 billion in annual sales, according to the company.
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