Mylan pushes further into India, introducing critical care segment

US generics major Mylan (NYSE: MYL) says its Indian subsidiary has launched a Critical Care segment in India. The new segment focuses on anti-fungal, antibiotics and anti-coagulant therapies.

AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B), a leading anti-fungal, is one of the first critical care products Mylan is offering. Critical care is a leading therapeutic category in India, with $2.6 billion in annual sales, according to the company.