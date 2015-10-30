Mylan Q3 beats estimates; sees FY earnings at higher end of forecast

Generics specialist Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) on Friday reported better than estimated third-quarter 2015 earnings.
The company reported earnings per share of $1.43, compared with $1.16 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter stood at $2.71 billion up 36% on a constant currency basis versus the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit of $1.58 billion was up 39% year on year.
The company said it sees full-year adjusted earnings at the high end of 2015 guidance of $4.15 to $4.35 on the back of business continuing to hit on all cylinders, as well as the recent developments with respect to EpiPen Auto-Injector.
