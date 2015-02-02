Mylan to acquire certain women’s health businesses from Famy Care

US generics drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain female health care businesses from India’s Famy Care Limited, a specialty women's health care company with global leadership in generic oral contraceptive products (OCPs).
Mylan will pay $750 million in cash plus additional contingent payments of up to $50 million. Under the proposed transaction structure, Famy Care will spin off its female health care businesses under a court approved scheme of demerger. Post demerger, Mylan will acquire the shares of the new resulting company. Mylan said that the transaction, which it aims to complete in the second half of this year, is expected to be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share once it closes.
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