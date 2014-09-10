Mylan to acquire US rights to Arixtra Injection from Aspen

US generic drugs major Mylan’s (Nasdaq: MYL) has entered into an agreement to acquire the US commercialization, marketing and intellectual property rights relating to Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) Injection and the authorized generic (AG) of Arixtra from South Africa’s Aspen (JSE: APN).

Aspen acquired rights to Arixtra (and other assets) from GlaxoSmithKline last year for around $700 million (The Pharma Letter September 30, 2013, as part of the UK pharma giant’s divestment of off-patent brands. The drug is indicated for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may lead to pulmonary embolism (PE) in patients undergoing hip fracture surgery, including extended prophylaxis, hip replacement surgery, knee replacement surgery or abdominal surgery who are at risk for thromboembolic complications.