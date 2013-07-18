Mylan victorious in patent dispute with Teva

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) says that Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA) infringed one of Mylan's Orange Book listed patents.
The US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia granted Mylan's motion for partial summary judgment regarding the production and marketing of Teva's generic version of Mylan's Perforomist (formoterol fumarate) inhalation solution.
Teva's Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic Perforomist has not yet been granted tentative or final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration. A trial on the remaining issues in the case is scheduled to begin later this month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze