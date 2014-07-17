Mylan wins motion to enjoin GSK from providing paroxetine CR to Apotex

US generics drug major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) says that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey granted its motion for a permanent injunction against UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) in relation to paroxetine CR, the generic version of GSK's antidepressant Paxil CR.
GSK is now precluded from supplying product to Canada-headquartered generics firm Apotex, which marketed the product as an authorized generic. Mylan had previously been awarded damages in the amount of $106.7 million by the District Court after a favorable jury verdict in March 2014.
In addition, the District Court awarded Mylan prejudgment interest and permitted it to take an accounting so that Mylan can determine the amount of additional damages it has suffered since September 30 as a result of GSK's ongoing breach. All of GSK's post-trial motions were denied.
