Natco prevails in Indian Copaxone patent dispute with Teva

Hyderabad, India-based Natco Pharma (524816: BY) has won a significant patent battle against Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA) in India, which could enable it to launch a generic version of the latter's block buster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone (glatiramer acetate), in the US market, subject to US Food and Drug Administration approval.
On February 28, Teva's suit was dismissed at the Delhi High Court, which had sought an injunction over marketing a generic version of its blockbuster drug in the USA.
Teva does not have a patent on the drug in India, and was seeking an injunction to prevent Natco from exporting the drug. In the USA, the patent on the drug expires this May. Copaxone is the largest branded drug sold by Teva, with annual sales worldwide of over $4 billion. Natco has been selling the drug in India since 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze