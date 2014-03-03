Natco prevails in Indian Copaxone patent dispute with Teva

Hyderabad, India-based Natco Pharma (524816: BY) has won a significant patent battle against Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA) in India, which could enable it to launch a generic version of the latter's block buster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone (glatiramer acetate), in the US market, subject to US Food and Drug Administration approval.

On February 28, Teva's suit was dismissed at the Delhi High Court, which had sought an injunction over marketing a generic version of its blockbuster drug in the USA.

Teva does not have a patent on the drug in India, and was seeking an injunction to prevent Natco from exporting the drug. In the USA, the patent on the drug expires this May. Copaxone is the largest branded drug sold by Teva, with annual sales worldwide of over $4 billion. Natco has been selling the drug in India since 2007.