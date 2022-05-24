New Austedo data at 2022 American Psychiatric Association meeting

At the 2022 American Psychiatric Association (APA) annual meeting, Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) will present new data for Austedo (deutetrabenazine).

The firm has new efficacy and safety results from a three-year open-label extension study of the treatment in postmenopausal women with tardive dyskinesia (TD).

Teva will also present new data assessing the psychological, social and physical impact of TD on patients and caregivers.