Sunday 11 January 2026

New CEO at Morningside as Nik Kotecha becomes chairman

Generics
7 October 2020
morningside-chairman-dr-nik-kotecha-ceo-tim-brady

UK-based medicines manufacturer and supplier Morningside Pharmaceuticals has appointed a new chief executive, with previous CEO Nik Kotecha (pictured above, right, with Tim Brady) to take on a strategic role and become chairman of the board.

The executive team and group board will be responsible for enhancing internal and external systems and processes, as well as delivering the business’ ambitious growth plans for the future.

Tim Brady, who has extensive experience of leading business development and sales and marketing in the pharmaceuticals’ sector, has become the business’ new CEO. He joins newly-appointed chief operating officer Monica Huang and chief financial officer Cliff Fung as leader of the company’s executive team.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Immunicum names Sven Rohmann as CEO
28 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
Mundipharma lures Allergan exec to CEO post
15 June 2020
Biotechnology
Ipsen appoints former Sanofi Pasteur Vaccines head as CEO
29 May 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze