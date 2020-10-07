New CEO at Morningside as Nik Kotecha becomes chairman

UK-based medicines manufacturer and supplier Morningside Pharmaceuticals has appointed a new chief executive, with previous CEO Nik Kotecha (pictured above, right, with Tim Brady) to take on a strategic role and become chairman of the board.

The executive team and group board will be responsible for enhancing internal and external systems and processes, as well as delivering the business’ ambitious growth plans for the future.

Tim Brady, who has extensive experience of leading business development and sales and marketing in the pharmaceuticals’ sector, has become the business’ new CEO. He joins newly-appointed chief operating officer Monica Huang and chief financial officer Cliff Fung as leader of the company’s executive team.