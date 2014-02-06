New data shows FDA’s proposed generic labeling rules would add to health costs

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Proposed Rule on prescription drug labeling would add $4 billion annually to the nation’s already high health care costs, undercutting the cost savings that generic medicines have brought to America’s patients and health care system, according to an analysis released by economic consulting firm Matrix Global Advisors (MGA).
“Flooding the marketplace with multiple versions of labels for the same medicines would not only seriously jeopardize patient safety, but also would burden consumers, taxpayers, large and small businesses, and state and federal governments with billions of dollars in increased costs for generic medicines,” said Ralph Neas, president and chief executive of the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA). “The study demonstrates that in proposing this Rule, the FDA overlooked its very real financial impact on the affordability and availability of generic medications for patients and all stakeholders in the drug supply chain,” he added.
Of the projected increase in health care costs, MGA estimates that Medicare and other government programs will incur $1.5 billion in annual new spending, while private insurers and patients will pay $2.5 billion per year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze