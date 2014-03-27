New HIV/AIDS drug will be offered through Brazil’s SUS

A medicine that combines tenofovir (Gilead’s Viread) and lamivudine (GlaxoSmithKline’s Combivir) used to treat patients with HIV/AIDS is expected to be distributed through Brazil's Unified Health system (SUS) by the end of this month, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News.
Brazil’s Institute of Drug Technology (Farmaguinhos), in partnership with drugmaker Blanver Farmoquimica, is awaiting National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) approval to manufacture the drug in the country.
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