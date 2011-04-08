New unit set up by KEMSA in Kenya sets stage for cheaper drugs

Public sector medicine supplier Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) has established a new division that will sell health care products to private hospitals in a move that could cool the soaring cost of drug in the country, report Health Action International Africa.

The agency currently supplies 40% of public hospitals’ medical needs for free - funded by the government - while the rest, 60%, is paid by the hospitals. Now, the state-owned firm is seeking a piece of the multi-billion shilling private sector market in what will put it in a head-to-head battle with pharmaceutical firms such as multinationals GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, as well as India’s Cipla.