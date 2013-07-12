New Zealand approves proposals diazepam, gabapentin and naltrexone listing

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of proposals relating to diazepam, gabapentin and naltrexone, which were the subject of a June 14 consultation letter. The decisions are summarized as follows:

• the subsidy and delisting protection for diazepam 2mg and 5mg tablets (Arrow-Diazepam) will be extended to June 30, 2017;

• Arrow-Gabapentin (gabapentin 100mg, 300mg and 400mg capsules) will be listed in the Pharmaceutical Schedule from December 1, 2013 subject to the same restrictions that apply to the Nupentin brand of gabapentin;