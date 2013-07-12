New Zealand approves proposals diazepam, gabapentin and naltrexone listing

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency PHARMAC has announced the approval of proposals relating to diazepam, gabapentin and naltrexone, which were the subject of a June 14 consultation letter. The decisions are summarized as follows:
• the subsidy and delisting protection for diazepam 2mg and 5mg tablets (Arrow-Diazepam) will be extended to June 30, 2017;
• Arrow-Gabapentin (gabapentin 100mg, 300mg and 400mg capsules) will be listed in the Pharmaceutical Schedule from December 1, 2013 subject to the same restrictions that apply to the Nupentin brand of gabapentin;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze