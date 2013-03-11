Friday 9 January 2026

New Zealand consults on amiloride, perindopril and trandolapril funding

Generics
11 March 2013

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback on a proposal to fund new brands of the potassium-sparing diuretic amiloride hydrochloride (Apo-Amiloride) and the ACE inhibitor perindopril (Apo-Perindopril) through an agreement with generic drugmaker Apotex NZ Limited; to alter the subsidy arrangement for the existing funded brand of perindopril (Coversyl, originated by France's Laboratories Servier); and to clarify the subsidy arrangement for trandolapril (Gopten, originated by Knoll, now part of Abbott Labs). In summary:

• Apo-Amiloride (amiloride hydrochloride 5mg tablets) would be fully funded from July 1, 2013;

• Apo-Perindopril (perindopril 2mg and 4mg tablets) would be fully funded from May 1,2013;

• the subsidies for Coversyl (perindopril 2mg and 4mg tablets) would be adjusted to match the Apo-Perindopril subsidies from May 1, 013;

• the higher subsidy for Coversyl by endorsement for patients with congestive heart failure who were taking perindopril prior to June 1, 1998, would be removed from May 1, 2013. This would mean that any patient currently receiving the higher subsidy by endorsement would need to switch to the Apo-Perindopril brand to remain on a fully subsidized product; and

• the wording of the higher subsidy by endorsement for Gopten (trandolapril 1mg and 2mg capsules), which is also available for patients with congestive heart failure who were taking it prior to June 1, 1998, would be amended for clarity.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze