New Zealand consults on amiloride, perindopril and trandolapril funding

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback on a proposal to fund new brands of the potassium-sparing diuretic amiloride hydrochloride (Apo-Amiloride) and the ACE inhibitor perindopril (Apo-Perindopril) through an agreement with generic drugmaker Apotex NZ Limited; to alter the subsidy arrangement for the existing funded brand of perindopril (Coversyl, originated by France's Laboratories Servier); and to clarify the subsidy arrangement for trandolapril (Gopten, originated by Knoll, now part of Abbott Labs). In summary:

• Apo-Amiloride (amiloride hydrochloride 5mg tablets) would be fully funded from July 1, 2013;



• Apo-Perindopril (perindopril 2mg and 4mg tablets) would be fully funded from May 1,2013;



• the subsidies for Coversyl (perindopril 2mg and 4mg tablets) would be adjusted to match the Apo-Perindopril subsidies from May 1, 013;



• the higher subsidy for Coversyl by endorsement for patients with congestive heart failure who were taking perindopril prior to June 1, 1998, would be removed from May 1, 2013. This would mean that any patient currently receiving the higher subsidy by endorsement would need to switch to the Apo-Perindopril brand to remain on a fully subsidized product; and



• the wording of the higher subsidy by endorsement for Gopten (trandolapril 1mg and 2mg capsules), which is also available for patients with congestive heart failure who were taking it prior to June 1, 1998, would be amended for clarity.