News briefs: Dr Reddy's launches generic Accutane; Cyprus drug shortages

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) says it launched Zenatane (isotretinoin capsules USP) in 20mg and 40mg, a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Swiss drug major Roche’s now off patent severe acne drug Accutane in the US market on March 28, 2013, following the approval by the US Food & Drug Administration of Dr Reddy’s ANDA.
The total market had US sales of around $309 million for the most recent 12 months ending January 2013 according to IMS Health quoted by the firm.
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