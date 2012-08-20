News briefs: Drug majors eyeing Strides Arcolab unit; Astellas invests in oncology facility

Leading drug multinationals, including global behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Swiss major Novartis (NOVN: VX) are reportedly considering acquiring India-based Strides Arcolab’s injectable drugs business Agila Specialties, according to a report by the Economic Times of India, quoting sources familiar with the situation.
Also considering a bid, the newspaper suggests, is USA-based buyout firm Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts. The speculation comes at a time of shortages of injectable drugs in the USA. Agila is a large supplier of sterile injectables for cancer treatment to Pfizer, with whom its parent Strides Arcolab struck a drug supply pact in 2010
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