No "Japan pharma for sale signs," by P Reed Maurer

Want to acquire a Japanese pharmaceutical company? Join the back of a long line of companies with the same objective. There is no shortage of willing buyers, but trying to find a willing seller is like looking for a needle in a haystack, says P Reed Maurer, long-time Japanese pharma industry watcher and president of International Alliances Limited (IAL) in an exclusive article for The Pharma Letter.
The situation is succinctly described by the following quotation: “The only investment barrier to Japan for Western pharmaceutical companies since 1975 is their inability to make attractive acquisitions,” he notes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze