Novartis patent settlement on Gleevec with Sun Pharma subsidiary

The US unit of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has settled its litigation with the US subsidiary of India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) relating to Novartis patents covering the use of certain polymorphic forms of its cancer drug Gleevec (imatinib mesylate), which expire in 2019 (including pediatric exclusivity).

The basic compound patent for Gleevec expires in the USA on July 4, 2015. Sun Pharmaceutical’s shares rose 2% to 626 rupees on the Indian stock market after the announcement.