Offset contracts will allow Moscow city to meet its needs in some essential drugs

The government of Russia’s capital Moscow city, together with private investors will invest about 10 billion roubles ($137 million) in the construction of at least three large-scale pharmaceutical enterprises, which will produce more than 110 drugs for the city's needs within the next several years, according to recent statements by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Economic Policy and Land and Property Relations Vladimir Efimov.

Building of the factories will be carried as part of offset contracts signed with investors, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Mr Efimov, the annual purchases of drugs from these factories by the Moscow city will reach 33.5 billion roubles ($463 million).