One of largest API production facilities to be built in Russia

One of Russia’s largest plants for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will soon be built in the St Petersburg region by the local enterprise Active Component JSC, a leading producer of pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs in the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to some Russian media reports, the project will be implemented on the basis of a special investment contract, which has been recently signed between the partners.

Under its terms, the plant will specialize on the production of a wide range of active ingredients and have the status of one of the largest in the country.