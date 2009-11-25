Originator drug market share in Japan not falling much despite big price cuts

In Japan, where generic drugs still have a small market share versus brand-name products compared to other developed countries, the market share of originator medicines has not decreased much, despite large falls in their prices, according to a study from the Korosho, the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare
The study, reported in Pharma Japan, showed that prices on long-listed drugs fall following the entry of generics, but their sales volume-based share does not.
A special price cutting rule was introduced in Japan based on the assumption that 'forcible price reductions are necessary because the prices of original drugs do not decrease even after the entry of generics.' However, the results of this survey demonstrated that prices fall to levels similar to those in other countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze