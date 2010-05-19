Other Indian states urged to follow Rajasthan on guidelines to doctors to prescribe generic drugs

Efforts by the Indian Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) to promote unbranded generic drugs through Jan Aushadhi (peoples drug) Stores (which supply cheaper medicines in India's state-run hospitals) received a boost this week with the state of Rajasthan government issuing guidelines to the doctors in the government hospitals to prescribe generic drugs. Some more states are expected to follow suit.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, meanwhile, suggested that it should be made mandatory for the state governments to open Jan Aushadhi outlets in all government hospitals to ensure this price benefit for a wider section of the public, reports the local news service PharmaBiz.

As well as expanding the network of Jan Aushadhi stores in different states, the DoP has been trying to persuade the Parliamentary Standing Committee, lauding the initiative suggested opening of generic outlets even in villages.