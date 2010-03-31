Patent cliff and cut-price generics will lead Netherlands' 6.1 billion-euro pharmaceuticals market lower in short term

Despite a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19% in local currency terms and 6.70% in US dollar terms from 2004-2009, Business Monitor International's outlook for the Netherlands drug market is less optimistic over the subsequent five years. From 2009-2014 a CAGR of -0.01% is projected in local currency terms (-2.12% in US dollar terms), largely as a result of the impending patent cliff and the subsequent consumption of lower-value generic drugs in place of high-value patented drugs.
The report calculates that drug sales in the Netherlands reached a value of 6.00 billion euros ($8.45 billion) in 2009. It is expected that in 2010 drug sales will reach 6.11 billion euros, before declining to 6.08 billion euros as medicines start to lose intellectual property protection in 2011. By 2014, pharmaceutical expenditure in the Netherlands is expected to reach a value of 6.00 billion euros.
Growth set to return by 2019
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze