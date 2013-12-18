Patent settlements for Pfizer/Teva and Mylan/Eisai

US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) says it has settled its long-standing litigation against a US subsidiary of Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) relating to the patent covering the use of erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (sildenafil), which expires in April 2020 (including pediatric exclusivity).
As a result of the settlement, or pay-for-delay deal, Teva will be allowed to launch a generic version of Viagra in the USA on December 11, 2017, or earlier under certain circumstances. In 2012, Viagra recorded sales of $1.14 billion in the USA, and more than $2 billion globally. In Europe, the ED drug started to face generic completion, including a Teva copy.
Teva will pay Pfizer an undisclosed royalty for a license to produce its generic version. The terms of the settlement agreement are otherwise confidential. Teva has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its copy of Viagra.
