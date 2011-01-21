Perrigo to acquire assets of Paddock Labs for $540 million

Michigan, USA-based Perrigo (Nasdaq: PRGO) says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Paddock Laboratories, a privately-held, Minneapolis-based manufacturer and marketer of generic pharmaceutical products for around $540 million in cash.

Perrigo expects to receive a significant tax benefit as a result of the acquisition of Paddock's assets. The net present value of this tax benefit is estimated to be $95 million. The acquisition is expected to close during the company's fiscal 2011 fourth quarter pending regulatory approval. Perrigo intends to fund the transaction using approximately $80 million of cash on hand, $310 million available per the terms of its existing bank debt agreements and $150 million from a new term loan pursuant to a commitment from Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Bank of America.