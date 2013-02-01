Thursday 8 January 2026

Pfizer prevails in Rapamune patent dispute with Watson

Generics
1 February 2013

Global pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) says that the US District Court for the District of Delaware ruled that its patent covering a method for using sirolimus, the active ingredient in Rapamune, for the inhibition of organ transplant rejection is valid and infringed.

The company brought a patent infringement action in April 2010 against the generic company Watson Laboratories (now known as Actavis; NYSE: ACT) and three other Watson entities after Watson applied to the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Rapamune. The Court’s decision prevents Watson from marketing its generic version of Rapamune in the USA before Pfizer’s patent expires, pending a possible appeal by Watson.

The patent at issue in the law suit is US Patent No 5,100,899 which, including pediatric exclusivity, expires January 7, 2014.

