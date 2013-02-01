Pfizer prevails in Rapamune patent dispute with Watson

Global pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) says that the US District Court for the District of Delaware ruled that its patent covering a method for using sirolimus, the active ingredient in Rapamune, for the inhibition of organ transplant rejection is valid and infringed.
The company brought a patent infringement action in April 2010 against the generic company Watson Laboratories (now known as Actavis; NYSE: ACT) and three other Watson entities after Watson applied to the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of Rapamune. The Court’s decision prevents Watson from marketing its generic version of Rapamune in the USA before Pfizer’s patent expires, pending a possible appeal by Watson.
The patent at issue in the law suit is US Patent No 5,100,899 which, including pediatric exclusivity, expires January 7, 2014.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze