Pharmaceutical manufacturing in China worth $78.8 billion in 2012, says IBISWorld

Revenue for the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in China is expected to increase at an annualized rate of 22.1% in the five years to 2012 to reach $78.8 billion, says IBISWorld. Growth has been largely driven by rising market demand and the rising income levels of consumers.
In addition, over the past five years the government amended the rebate practices of hospitals for pharmaceutical and medicine products to limit overcharging and price gouging of consumers. In the past, many consumers could not afford to purchase medicine or see a doctor.
Top four players account for 15% of industry revenue
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze