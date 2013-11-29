Phased-in approach to implementing EU Falsified Medicines Directive recommended; report

Addressing the fight against counterfeiting, in connection with the Falsified Medicines Directive, the European Generic medicines Association (EGA) has asked professional services firm KPMG to conduct a study on the implementation of technical measures to ensure that this is done in the most stable, cost-effective way for the sake of patient access to medicines and the sustainability of the generic medicines industry in Europe.
The impact assessment (2008) of the European Commission claims that, by 2020, 0.05% of all prescription medicinal products dispensed through the legal supply chain will have been counterfeit products.
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