Piramal Pharma's new API plant in Canada goes online

Generics
24 May 2022
piramalbig

Piramal Pharma Limited's  (BSE: 500302; PPL) Pharma Solutions business, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced that a new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant at the company's site in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, has come online and successfully completed its initial production runs.

The new plant, built as part of a C$30 million ($23.4 million) capital investment in the Aurora site, features more than ten thousand square feet of new manufacturing space and includes two new reactor suites with additional filtration and drying capabilities. It will support ongoing customer demand for Piramal Pharma Solutions' expertise in APIs and enhances and expands the company's ability to produce clinical to commercial scale APIs including highly potent APIs requiring an Occupational Exposure Limit (OEL) of 1mcg/m3.

Since coming online, the plant has successfully implemented programs for clients that include process validation campaign, a registration campaign for clinical re-supply, and an engineering campaign. There is strong customer demand for the new plant's capacity, with a pipeline of clinical and commercial scale projects planned for the future.

