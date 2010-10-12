Plentiful opportunities - and also challenges - in the Indian pharmaceutical market, say experts

The fact that India is experiencing strong economic growth, including for its pharmaceuticals sector, is well documented, as are some of the challenges facing drugmakers, and these were highlighted by several industry and academic leaders at a select press forum in Mumbai, organized by privately-held Swiss drugmaker Nycomed, along with its inauguration of a new active pharmaceutical ingredients plant in the city (which was attended by The Pharma Letter’s editor; TPL October 4).
Currently valued at some 430 billion rupees (9.5 billon), the Indian pharmaceutical market is increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% and is highly fragmented, explained Ranjit Shahani, president of the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India and vice chairman and managing director of Novartis in India.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze