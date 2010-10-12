Plentiful opportunities - and also challenges - in the Indian pharmaceutical market, say experts

The fact that India is experiencing strong economic growth, including for its pharmaceuticals sector, is well documented, as are some of the challenges facing drugmakers, and these were highlighted by several industry and academic leaders at a select press forum in Mumbai, organized by privately-held Swiss drugmaker Nycomed, along with its inauguration of a new active pharmaceutical ingredients plant in the city (which was attended by The Pharma Letter’s editor; TPL October 4).

Currently valued at some 430 billion rupees (9.5 billon), the Indian pharmaceutical market is increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% and is highly fragmented, explained Ranjit Shahani, president of the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India and vice chairman and managing director of Novartis in India.