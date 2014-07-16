Portugal’s pharmacists and MoH agree 60% generics market share objective

The Portuguese Pharmacies Association and the Ministry of Health have entered into an agreement to set an objective of a 60% market share for generic medicines.
This agreement will enable pharmacies to provide public health services to the population and encourage them to meet the generic medicines objective. The move was welcomed by the European Generic medicines Association (EGA) and APOGEN, the Portuguese Generic medicines Association.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze