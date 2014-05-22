Prasco to market authorized generic of NeoProfen Injection

Privately held US generic drugmaker Prasco Laboratories has entered into a distribution and supply agreement with Recordati Rare Diseases, a unit of Italian pharma firm Recordati (RC: MI), for the rights to distribute the authorized generic version of NeoProfen (ibuprofen lysine) Injection.

This product is the latest to be added to the authorized generic pipeline offered by Prasco. Additional information regarding the NeoProfen authorized copy will be forthcoming, the US company said.