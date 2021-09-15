Monday 12 January 2026

Prices of key drugs to get cheaper in India

Generics
15 September 2021
india_modi_big

Prices of key anti-diabetes, cancer and tuberculosis drugs manufactured by Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) and Zydus Cadila, among other companies in India, are set to get cheaper. Antiviral and antibacterial drugs, antiretroviral drugs, and drugs used in COVID-19 treatment are also set to become more affordable.

The Indian government has revised the list of National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) and added 39 drugs and removed 16 drugs. Medicines listed on the NLEM list are sold at prices controlled by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Commonly used drugs brought under the price cap include teneligliptin, an anti-diabetes drug, popular anti-TB drugs, ivermectin, used in COVID-19 treatment, and rotavirus vaccine, among others.

Most of the new drugs added to the list are anti-cancer drugs such as azacitidine and fludarabine. antiretroviral such as dolutegravir, darunavir+ritonavir, new generation TB medications such as bedaquiline and delamanid, anti-allergy montelukast, anti-diabetes drugs like teneligliptin and insulin glargine.

The move is likely to affect companies like Zydus Cadila, Sanofi Pasteur, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and other domestic drug companies. At present, around 374 medicines are part of NLEM which are subject to price controls. About 18% of the drugs sold in India are under price control.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya released the revised list of NLEM at an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) function. The ICMR has been working on the revised list.

The 39 new drugs include amikacin (antibiotic), bendamustine hydrochloride (anti-cancer), buprenorphine (opioid antagonists), buprenorphine+naloxone (opioid antagonists), cefuroxime (antibiotic), dabigatran (anticoagulant), daclatasvir (antiviral), fludrocortisone (corticosteroid), fulvestrant (anti-cancer), and irinotecan HCL trihydrate (anti-cancer), among others.

The deleted drugs from the NLEM list are alteplase (clot buster), atenolol (anti-hypertension), cetrimide (antiseptic), erythromycin (antibiotic), ethinylestradiol+norethisterone (birth control), ganciclovir (antiviral), lamivudine+nevirapine+stavudine (antiretroviral), leflunomide (antirheumatic), nicotinamide (vitamin-B) among a few others.

Image: india_large_credit_deposit_photos

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Zydus launches generic diabetes drug in India
11 December 2019
Biosimilars
Indian companies shift focus to specialty drugs
30 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic dealmaking on the rise in India, finds analyst
21 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Warning over potential side effect of price transparency
21 September 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze