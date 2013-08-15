Proposed Bill for South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority

The South African Minister of Health has published the proposed amendments to the Medicines and Related Substances Act to create the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority or SAHPRA.
The new authority will replace the current Medicines Control Council, according to a posting on the National Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ (NAPM) web site.
The proposal is to bring the medical devices industry, cosmetics and foodstuffs as well as pharmaceuticals under the jurisdiction of the SAHPRA. The SAHPRA will be established as an organ of State within the public service and would thus be able to regulate its own income.
