Proposed sourcing on Supreme Court reverse payment drug patent case; lawyers' views

Within the next several weeks, the US Supreme Court is expected to hand down a ruling in an important case, Federal Trade Commission v Actavis Inc et al, which will address whether and when so-called “reverse payment" settlements (also called pay-for-delay deals) of pharmaceutical patent infringement law suits violate federal antitrust laws.

The Hatch-Waxman regulatory scheme for US Food and Drug Administration approval of generic drugs provides generic manufacturers with an expedited means of challenging brand-name drug manufacturers’ patents via a form of technical infringement, comment attorneys at US law firm Arent Fox in reviewing the implications of the court case. Settlements of Hatch-Waxman patent infringement law suits often involve an arrangement whereby the parties agree to a compromise entry date for the generic, and the brand-name company pays money to the generic company.