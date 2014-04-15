Prosonix and Mylan in deal for Flixotide and Flovent generics

Prosonix, a UK-based company which is developing a portfolio of inhaled “Respiratory Medicines by Design,” has entered into a global licensing agreement with US generics major Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) for its leading inhaled respiratory products, PSX1001 and PSX1050.

PSX1001 and PSX1050, which are the first products to emerge from Prosonix' innovative and proprietary particle engineering platform, are being developed as generic versions to GlaxoSmithKline's pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDI) Flixotide and Flovent, respectively. Flixotide and Flovent contain the active ingredient fluticasone propionate, a potent inhaled corticosteroid, and are indicated for the treatment of asthma.

Branded sales of the drugs were $1.3 billion in 2013