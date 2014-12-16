Ranbaxy may establish production in Russia

Generic pharma company Ranbaxy (BSE: 500359), one of India’s largest drugmakers which is in the process of being acquired by Sun Pharma, is considering establishing production in Russia during the next several years, according to recent statements of Denis Manturov, Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade.
Financial details of the project are not disclosed, however, according to some sources close to the project, the value of investments may reach $200 million.
It is planned that the plant will focus on the production of a wide range of Ranbaxy drugs, which are currently imported to Russia from abroad. Among these drugs are expected to be TSifran, Zanotsin antibiotics, as well as Ketanov and other analgesics.
