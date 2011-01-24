Rapidly deteriorating growth forecast for global Pharma, as patents expire; in Germany, price cuts will take a toll

Growth will slow to just 1.3% to 2015 for the branded prescription pharmaceutical industry’s leading companies, according to latest research from independent market analyst, Datamonitor.
Between 2003 and 2009, theses same companies enjoyed robust sales growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Sharp declines in branded sales following the loss of patent exclusivity will drive this rapid deterioration in growth.
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