Wednesday 15 April 2026

RDIF and ChemRar see positive interim results for favipiravir in coronavirus therapy

Generics
14 May 2020
covid_big

With strong momentum in Japanese research for novel coronavirus candidate favipiravir, Russian efforts to confirm the use of the drug in this setting are also progressing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Russia's RDIF backs ChemRar for the production of favipiravir against COVID-19
31 March 2020
Pharmaceutical
Fujifilm accelerates production of flu antiviral Avigan for COVID-19
15 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
RDIF and ChemRar's favipiravir product first to get regulatory approval for COVID-19
1 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
Antiviral drug Avifavir delivered to Russian hospitals
11 June 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

FDA demands trial safety data on Foundayo after approval
Pharmaceutical
FDA demands trial safety data on Foundayo after approval
15 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Rubicon enters Indian CNS formulations market with buy of Arinna Lifesciences
15 April 2026
Biotechnology
Obsidian and Galera reveal reverse merger plan
15 April 2026
Biotechnology
OSE Immunotherapeutics evolves leadership team
15 April 2026
Biotechnology
Evotec appoints Ingrid Müller as COO
15 April 2026
Biotechnology
Neomorph secures $100M Series B to scale molecular glue degrader pipeline
15 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
US govt investments in Gilead’s lenacapavir for HIV prevention
15 April 2026


Company Spotlight

OriCell Therapeutics
A biotechnology company, based in China, developing car-t-based therapeutics for haematological and metabolic and endocrine diseases with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.


More Features in Generics

Indian generics shake up GLP-1 market as Eli Lilly loses ground
14 April 2026
Russian drugmaker Binnopharm hopes to gain control over Polpharma’s Akrikhin
14 April 2026
Russia begins more active cancelling of tenders for drugs awaiting cheaper generics
13 April 2026
FDA approves first generic dapagliflozin tablets
8 April 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze