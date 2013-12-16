Friday 9 January 2026

Recipharm files for European approval of first-in class generic anti-infective

Generics
16 December 2013

Swedish contract development and manufacturing group Recipharm says its subsidiary RPH Pharmaceuticals has filed for regulatory approval for an infectious disease drug product in a range of European countries. The product has been developed through a partnership with privately-held Swedish drugmaker Astimex Pharma, which is set to market the product in the Nordic market.

As a "first in class generic," the product, owned by RPH, will be licensed to third parties for distribution in markets where Astimex presently is not represented.

Expanded collaboration

In addition to the filed application, Astimex and RPH have expanded their collaboration with another manufacturing and development project in which the drug target is another first in class generic approved for use in most of the North European markets.

