Recordati acquires Poland's Farma-Projekt

Italian drugmaker Recordati (RC: MI) said yesterday that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Farma-Projekt Sp zoo, a Polish pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Krakow.
The value of the transaction (enterprise value) is of 71.0 million zlotys ($21.3 million) and will be funded from existing liquidity. The closing of the transaction, expected to take place in the following months, is subject to certain conditions. Recordati is already present in Poland with its subsidiary Recordati Polska, which was established in 2011.
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