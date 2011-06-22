Rise in M&A for China's pharmaceutical sector forecast by KPMG

Both multinationals drugmakers and large domestic players are set to grab a larger share of the pharmaceutical market in China, as health care reforms start to play an increasingly important role, according to a recent report from financial consultants KPMG titled China's pharmaceutical industry - poised for the giant leap.

This notes that, while this market is dominated by over-the-counter drugs, it will see a significant increase in demand for prescription medicines. China - the world's third largest drugs market - currently has over 5,000 pharmaceutical companies, about 98 percent of which produce generic drugs.