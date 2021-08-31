Monday 12 January 2026

Russia again faced with drug shortages

Generics
31 August 2021
india_modi_big

Russia again faces a shortage of foreign drugs for the treatment of serious diseases, this time for the treatment arthritis, according to recent statements by representatives of local patent associations and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Currently probably the most complex situation is observed in case of methotrexate solution which was included by the government in the list of vital and essential drugs (VED) being constantly taken by 2-2.5 million people in the country.

At present Methotrexat-Ebewe injection solution is supplied by the Swiss company Sandoz (a Novartis [NOVN: VX] group subsidiary), which is the largest supplier of methotrexate to the Russian market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia increases purchases of anti-COVID-19 drugs
20 July 2021
Generics
Teva sells its only manufacturing plant in Russia
8 December 2020
Generics
Alliance seeks 'powerful solution needed to strengthen America's supply chain of care'
15 October 2021
Pharmaceutical
Global drugmakers have no plans to leave Russia, say local sources
1 March 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze